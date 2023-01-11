Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cathy Dobbs: Let's keep the Christmas spirit going a bit longer

By Cathy DobbsCathy DobbsPublished: Comments

I usually stick to the rule about taking Christmas decorations down on the Twelfth Night. However, this year feels different as our postie is still putting Christmas cards through the door – another one arrived yesterday.

It seems the uptight Victorians came up with the idea of taking the decorations down on Twelfth Night to get everyone back to work. But while Royal Mail is still making Christmas deliveries I’m going to keep the cards and a few of the decorations up. I’m just hoping they’ve caught up by Mother’s Day!

According to Prince Harry, he left the Royal Family to escape the toxic situation created by the press in the UK. If that was the case you would have thought that he and Meghan would want a quieter life, away from the public eye.

Not content with hurting the royal family, Harry has also turned against his other family – the military. Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy, said Harry was “very stupid” for giving details of his Taliban kills.

It’s clear Harry is head over heels in love – and they do say that love makes you do stupid things.

Whenever the Sussexes open their mouths they seem to upset someone. Justine Roberts, the founder of popular online forum Mumsnet, has said that users of the site are “strongly anti-Meghan”. On a thread this week one user commented that Meghan had turned Harry “from a spoiled, partying lad into a paranoid, angry shell of a human”, while another said: “I think she has manipulated a vulnerable man. I do worry about the children.”

If only this couple could stop their public mud-slinging they may be able to mend some of the rifts they’ve created.

Talking of mud, the world’s first tractor has been unveiled which is fuelled by cow and pig manure. Created by New Holland, it could help combat climate change by taking large amounts of methane out of the atmosphere. It’s good to see that British businesses are, as usual, coming up with solutions to the world’s biggest problems.

Talking of celebrities, dogs really are becoming like pampered princes and princesses. Research by the DogFriendly Awards show that shops, pubs and restaurants that let customers bring their dogs with them have reported revenue growth of up to 50 per cent. But, can you imagine how off-putting it would be in the changing rooms to find a wet-nosed intruder peeking under the door?

Cathy Dobbs
Opinions
Voices
Cathy Dobbs

By Cathy Dobbs

Columnist

Columnist

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News