Cathy Dobbs: Let's keep the Christmas spirit going a bit longer

It seems the uptight Victorians came up with the idea of taking the decorations down on Twelfth Night to get everyone back to work. But while Royal Mail is still making Christmas deliveries I’m going to keep the cards and a few of the decorations up. I’m just hoping they’ve caught up by Mother’s Day!

According to Prince Harry, he left the Royal Family to escape the toxic situation created by the press in the UK. If that was the case you would have thought that he and Meghan would want a quieter life, away from the public eye.

Not content with hurting the royal family, Harry has also turned against his other family – the military. Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy, said Harry was “very stupid” for giving details of his Taliban kills.

It’s clear Harry is head over heels in love – and they do say that love makes you do stupid things.

Whenever the Sussexes open their mouths they seem to upset someone. Justine Roberts, the founder of popular online forum Mumsnet, has said that users of the site are “strongly anti-Meghan”. On a thread this week one user commented that Meghan had turned Harry “from a spoiled, partying lad into a paranoid, angry shell of a human”, while another said: “I think she has manipulated a vulnerable man. I do worry about the children.”

If only this couple could stop their public mud-slinging they may be able to mend some of the rifts they’ve created.

Talking of mud, the world’s first tractor has been unveiled which is fuelled by cow and pig manure. Created by New Holland, it could help combat climate change by taking large amounts of methane out of the atmosphere. It’s good to see that British businesses are, as usual, coming up with solutions to the world’s biggest problems.