Cathy Dobbs on skin colour and role models

Talking of role models, a new study commissioned by LinkedIn shows that 43 per cent of women believe they would be more successful at work if they had relatable role models to look up to. It reminds me of an event I went to a few years ago when I spoke to a couple of women who were company directors. One raved about the excellent boarding school her children attended, while the other was really pleased with the au pair she’d hired. There are a couple of reasons why there are so few ‘relatable’ women at the top. Firstly, there are very few companies that will promote someone to a top job who needs part-time hours and squeezes work in between the school run or caring for elderly parents. Also, very few ‘relatable’ women just don’t want the job. They are already juggling dozens of commitments - adding becoming CEO to the list is just not on the agenda.