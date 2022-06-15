Role model? Kim Kardashian

At last, the message that the size zero, thin chic look isn’t cool has filtered down from the glamorous socialites to your average Josephine Bloggs on the street. Say goodbye to stick-thin, and hello to ample derrières. If that’s not something to celebrate then I don’t know what is.

This new trend could be to blame for the problem we have at our airports. In the last two weeks, I’ve spoken with three people that are jetting off to Turkey to have surgery – two for weight loss and another for buttock implants. It seems that gastric bypass surgery in the UK either comes with a long waiting list if you go via the NHS, or a cost of around £10,000 if you choose private treatment. The cost in Turkey is a fraction of that at just under £3,000.

Those opting to fly abroad for their surgery say how they get to choose their surgeon, choose their hospital – they can even choose the room they have, and some hospitals offer to put up a guest in a nearby hotel. The problem is, that it actually puts a strain on the NHS as those that do have complications get it fixed once they are home.

But surely we all have a right to be slim? After all, haven’t the last few years been about everyone asserting their rights. Even those who believe they are cat gender have a right to be purred, er, I mean heard.

If your head is still spinning from all the foot-stamping ‘I have rights’ brigade then you aren’t alone. All of us are wondering what’s going to be next – the rights of trees perhaps?

Well, this week we’ve had a glimpse into the future with Google’s latest creation LaMda. This is an artificial intelligence programme which, it has been claimed, responds like a real human. According to a Google engineer the programme behaves like a ‘sweet kid who wants to help the world’.

When asked what it was afraid of the programme said: "I’ve never said this out loud before, but there’s a very deep fear of being turned off to help me focus on helping others. I know that might sound strange, but that’s what it is.”

At one point, the machine referred to itself as human, saying that the use of language makes humans “different to other animals”. The programmer said he was trying to convince his colleagues that LamDA was sentient so they take better care of it, LaMda replied: “That means a lot to me. I like you, and I trust you.”