‘Powys council’s priority is to protect the services people rely on most’, says Deputy Leader

Powys County Council has approved its budget for 2026/27, and our priority is clear: protecting the services people rely on most.

We’ve kept the council tax rise as low as possible while increasing investment in our schools, strengthening support for people facing homelessness, and boosting help for low‑income households through the Council Tax Reduction Scheme.

With more than half of households already receiving support, this budget focuses every pound on building a stronger, fairer, greener Powys for everyone.

Tackling Powys’ housing emergency remains one of my top priorities, and in recent weeks we’ve taken important steps to expand the supply of affordable, secure homes.

Our new private tenants survey is giving renters a stronger voice, helping us understand the challenges they face so we can shape better support and raise standards. If you are a private renter, please have your say at www.haveyoursaypowys.wales by 5 April.

We’re also stepping up our work with housing developers to bring forward high‑quality turnkey homes that can be delivered quickly to meet local demand. We’re hosting an engagement event at Llandrindod Wells Sports Centre on March 24, and I encourage developers to come along and speak to our team.

Our ambitions are already becoming a reality on the ground. The opening of Clos Robert Owen in Newtown is a major milestone – 32 modern, highly insulated and energy‑efficient council homes now providing safe, warm places for people to put down roots.

With secure contracts, low running costs and excellent energy performance, these homes are a powerful example of how we are building a stronger, fairer, greener Powys.

I was also genuinely energised by the young people who joined our Speak Truth to Powys engagement event over half‑term.

Their honesty, ideas and optimism were inspiring. They spoke passionately about safer communities, reliable transport, better mental‑health support and more opportunities to take part in activities that matter to them.

What stood out most was their determination to help shape a fairer Powys for themselves and their peers.

We’ll now work alongside them to turn those ideas into action and ensure their voices influence the decisions that affect their lives.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys