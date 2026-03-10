'Better days are ahead for Wales' Liberal Democrats say at their Welsh conference

Members, activists and supporters gathered from across the country, united by a simple idea: that our nation deserves a brighter future than the one we have been offered for far too long. The discussions were thoughtful, passionate and focused firmly on solutions.

For years we have watched talented Welsh people leave our communities in search of opportunity elsewhere.

Too often those at the top have been content to accept that drift, asking young people for patience rather than delivering real change.

Wales cannot afford to lose another generation of talent.

At conference we set out a different path.

We spoke about our ambitious plans to expand childcare so families can work and children get the best possible start in life.

We discussed fixing social care properly so our NHS can focus on the care it does best.

We made clear that local businesses need breathing space through a fair review of business rates, and that better public transport is essential if our communities are to thrive.

We also set out the importance of long term stability for Welsh farmers through a proper multi-year funding settlement.

Looking ahead to the next Senedd election, the political landscape is shifting.

Polls suggest Wales could soon see a minority government, whether led by Plaid Cymru or Reform.

In that kind of Senedd, the balance of power will matter enormously.

Every vote for the Welsh Liberal Democrats will be a bolt on the door against division. Against attempts to pull Wales out of the United Kingdom. Against those who would turn neighbour against neighbour.

Our vision is positive and hopeful. A Wales where care has dignity, work has reward and division is rejected.

If we work together and believe in what our country can become, better days are ahead for Wales.

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds