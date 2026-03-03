Politician's final column representing Powys tells of Plaid Cymru's Spring Conference

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Cefin Campbell

Plaid Cymru’s 2026 Spring Conference was held at the International Convention Centre in Newport at the end of February – the last before an historic election for the Senedd on May 7.

The energy was palpable: more sector stakeholders and delegates than ever before; heightened media attention and scrutiny; and the launch of our plan for the first 100 days in government, the most detailed by any party before a Senedd election.

These are all markers of a government in waiting.

All the reliable polling data indicates a two-horse race come May, with Plaid Cymru narrowly in the lead against the right-wing populist Reform.

All the while, Labour’s support – which has been unshakable in Wales for a century – has evaporated, with the Conservatives, Greens and Liberal Democrats trailing far behind.

Because of changes to the electoral system and constituency boundaries, this column will be my last as a Senedd representative for Powys and it’s been a pleasure over the past five years to get to know the people, communities and issues facing this unique county.

However, Plaid Cymru has a team of wonderful candidates here in May, ready to represent the county and carry on with my work, with Sian Gwenllian, Mabon ap Gwynfor, Beca Brown and Elwyn Vaughan in the north and Sioned Williams, Rebeca Philips and Andrew Jenkins in the south.

I know they’re already out knocking doors and making the case for a Plaid government, with the needs of Powys at its heart: establishing a fairer funding formula for rural councils; a sustainable farming scheme which works for farmers; and a new National Development Agency for Wales which will support home-grown companies.

What’s been especially heartening in Powys as well as the rest of Wales is the steady flow of voters now turning to Plaid Cymru to prevent a divisive Reform party being in government and to give Wales the fresh start that it so badly needs.

Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for Mid and West Wales