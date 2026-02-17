This was not a snap decision or a reaction to a single moment.

I took time to reflect, read their policies and manifesto carefully, and spent weeks listening to people across Wales. I would not make a decision of this importance without serious reflection.

I reached a point where I had to be honest with myself and, more importantly, with the people I represent.

I could no longer stand on a platform or knock on doors defending positions that I did not believe were right for Wales. That is not fair to voters, and it is not how politics should be done.

I love Wales deeply. I am proud of where I come from, proud of our communities, and proud of our country. Yet everywhere I go, I meet people who feel ignored, unheard, or told that everything is fine when their lived experience tells a very different story.

Too often, politics avoids uncomfortable truths and hides behind slogans. Real change begins with honesty.

Over recent weeks, I have met people in Reform who share that belief, people who are prepared to say that Wales must do better, and that we owe future generations more than excuses for failure. That willingness to be straight with the public matters to me.

This decision did not come from anger. It came from reflection and from a determination to keep fighting for the Wales I believe in. I will continue to work every day for the people I serve and, first and foremost, for the people of Brecon & Radnorshire.

I joined Reform because I could not stay silent any longer.

Some will claim that this decision was simply about holding onto my seat. That is wrong. I was projected to win my seat back, and this choice was not driven by personal political survival.

I entered politics to make a difference, and that is exactly why I made this decision.

I was removed from the Conservative Party because I spoke my mind, because I stood up for what I know many of them, and I, believe is right for Wales, and because I was not prepared to stay silent or fall into line when I felt the party was heading in the wrong direction.

If we want real change for Wales, I believe it is time to do things differently.

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans