It’s been an unsettled start to 2026 weatherwise. Storm Chandra caused disruption across the region, with flooding affecting low-lying land.

Ice and surface water wreak havoc on the roads – that is why the Welsh Government has prioritised potholes.

More than 200,000 on more than 400 miles of road surfacing have been fixed or prevented throughout Wales since April last year.

As flood waters recede, it’s never a good idea to walk through standing – potentially contaminated – water. But otherwise, we want to encourage healthy walking habits, whatever the weather.

The organisation Living Streets' Little Feet scheme, backed by Welsh Government, promotes walking in early years settings.

Ysgol Calon y Dderwen in Newtown is one of the schools to benefit from the initiative. Now, more than £400,000 has been made available for the next financial year to deliver the scheme across Wales.

We want all forms of travel to be accessible. This includes providing opportunities to walk, wheel and cycle safely. In Ystradgynlais, people can once again do so to access high street banking, following the opening of a new shared banking hub. Finance minister Jane Hutt last week visited the facility, housed in a building that had stood empty since the last local bank closed in September 2023. As well as the staffed counter, operated by Post Office, customers can also book appointments with specialists from their own bank.

The economy minister. Rebecca Evans, was also in the region recently, championing the manufacturing sector.

NIDEC Drives, formerly known as Control Techniques, has been a cornerstone of Newtown’s economy for over five decades.

On her visit to the business, which designs and manufactures advanced electric motor control technology, Ms Evans praised the company’s commitment to sustainability, fair work and the community – growing the economy and investing in people, that’s the Welsh way.

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Joyce Watson