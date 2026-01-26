Whilst the aftershocks in Cardiff are still being felt and parallels are being drawn with BBC 1's hit series " The Traitors," it is too early to assess if relationships are now on a stable footing - or if there are to be any further changes of allegiance, without the electorate being consulted.

The dramatic events surrounding the President of the United States' recent demands on Greenland were troubling for many of us and I'm sure that, in common with many Mid Wales Journal readers, I had to pinch myself to check that I was not hallucinating.

Whilst feeling a palpable sense of relief that an accommodation had been reached to avoid invasion or the outbreak of hostilities on the orders of President Trump, rejoicing was short-lived.

Within just a day or so, the President had managed to offend ordinary people in almost every community in Powys.

Trump's slur on the valour of His Majesty's armed forces during the Afghanistan war triggered fresh anger.

In recent years, the culture of Remembrance and Respect for our military veterans has become more embedded in Powys and across the country - a movement which I welcome.

Today, as Chair of Powys County Council, I attended the Royal Welsh Regiment's commemoration of the valiant defence of Rorke's Drift in 1879 at Brecon Cathedral and afterwards at the Regimental Mess at Dering Lines.

It was moving to see the warmth of the reunion between regimental colleagues and veterans during the historic commemoration. Such values are timeless and we should celebrate them.

Chairman of Powys County Council, William Powell