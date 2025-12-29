As we circle back to our ambition of creating a stronger, fairer, and greener Powys, it’s important to reflect on where our efforts are focused.

At the heart of this is building financial resilience and reviewing services to ensure they meet the challenges and needs of our communities within the resources available.

Despite increased funding from the Welsh Government, Powys still faces a significant budget shortfall for the next financial year.

Every pound must work harder to deliver sustainable services, and difficult decisions will be necessary to protect essential priorities. On this front I’m encouraged by the high degree of collaboration that there has already been across the council chamber in an attempt to reach a considered agreement on the budget for 2026.

Transport is a good example of this approach. While changes to public transport can be challenging, they are part of a wider strategy to improve connectivity across the region. Thanks to a major transport boost for mid Wales, we can invest in better infrastructure and services to keep people moving, link communities, and support economic growth.

A well-connected county helps tackle rural isolation and ensures access to jobs, education, and essential services – key to a fairer Powys.

We are also addressing long-term environmental challenges. The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme is now consulting on its emerging strategy to safeguard water resources and respond to climate change. This work is vital for protecting communities and businesses from flooding and drought risks.

It’s about resilience – keeping people safe and ensuring our local economy can thrive despite changing weather patterns. I encourage residents and businesses to take part in the consultation and help shape this important plan.

Alongside these priorities, there is now an opportunity for businesses, public bodies, and community organisations to put forward new capital projects for Mid Wales. The refreshed investment pipeline aims to attract funding that supports economic growth, innovation, and sustainability across the region.

This is a chance to think big and help shape the future of Mid Wales – strengthening our economy while delivering benefits for local communities.

Done right, these initiatives show Powys is not standing still but actively shaping a future that works for everyone. By focusing on financial, social, and environmental resilience, we are laying the foundations for a county that is stronger, fairer, and greener for generations to come.

Cllr Jake Berriman

Leader, Powys County Council