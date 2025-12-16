The planning application for the proposed Nant Mithil Energy Park (Radnor Forest) is now live with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), and the deadline for submissions by December 23 2025.

After years of consultation, we are now at the most important stage of the planning process. Any comments submitted after that date will not be considered.

The scale of what is being proposed cannot be understated. Nant Mithel would see 30 wind turbines, each up to 220 metres high, built in an area of mature woodland and pristine countryside.

These turbines would be larger than anything currently standing in Wales and would fundamentally alter the landscape, character and the surrounding communities.

Just a little under two weeks ago, more than 300 residents packed into the Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells for a public meeting I organised to discuss the proposals.

That turnout alone speaks volumes about the strength of feeling locally.

During the meeting, concerns were raised about the cumulative impact of multiple wind farm developments across Mid Wales, the threat to our tourism economy, the loss of biodiversity, and the sheer industrial scale of what is being planned.

A clear majority of those present were opposed to the Nant MithIl proposals.

It was disappointing that none of the Regional Senedd Members attended the meeting, and that the developers chose not to engage in person.

No one political party owns this issue. I am grateful to organisations such as CPRW and ReThink, who provided expert insight and helped residents understand how to frame their responses in a way that counts within the planning system.

If Nant Mithil is approved, there is a real risk that further developments at Aberedw, Bryn Gilwern, Banc y Celyn and Garreg Fawr will follow. The cumulative impact would overwhelm our landscape and change Mid Wales forever.

Whether you support or oppose this development, the most important thing you can do now is submit your views directly to PEDW before 23rd December. This is your chance to ensure your voice is formally recorded.

This is my home, your home, and I will continue to stand up for our communities at every stage of this process. File your submissions here: https://planningcasework.service.gov.wales/case/CAS-01907-D7Q6Z1

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans