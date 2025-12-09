Kington MP proud of the work she has done in 2025, as she looks forward to 2026

As I look back over 2025, I am proud of progress we have been able to make, and I wanted to share some recent work I will take forward into 2026.

Fixing adult social care has been one of my greatest priorities since I’ve was elected, which is why I was so glad to see the Casey Commission on adult social care get up and running this year.

I took part in the cross-party talks convened by the Commission, and invited members of the Commission to North Herefordshire to hear directly from those involved with the care sector.

I held listening events across the constituency to hear constituents’ views on care and launched a survey to allow service users, care workers, and unpaid carers to feedback on their experiences of adult social care and how they’d like to see it improved.

The survey results will be shared with Commission representatives on their visit, and I’ll keep using local evidence to press for changes that tackle day-to-day issues in social care.

Making homes fit for the future has been another priority.

I secured an adjournment debate on the government’s Warm Homes Plan to press for stronger regulation of retrofit schemes, rural-friendly delivery routes, and tougher action on cowboy contractors, and wrote directly to the Minister for Energy Consumers to further stress those points.

Following the Autumn Budget, I challenged the Chancellor’s cuts to long-term home-insulation funding and made the case that we can have both lower bills today and warmer homes tomorrow if we fund it through progressive taxation.

I’ve also been energised by recent work on river-friendly farming.

I attended a Rivers Conference in the constituency, learning from a variety of experts about innovative solutions to pollution and soil loss.

I also met with MPs who represent areas of the Wye catchment to identify ways we can work together to press for more action.

I’ve repeatedly advocated in Parliament for greater investment in nature-friendly farming and flood resilience and championed local projects like Wyescapes Landscape Recovery Project.

I’ll carry these conversations into 2026 for better care, warmer homes and healthier rivers in North Herefordshire!

North Herefordshire MP Ellie Chowns