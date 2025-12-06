'Hard work, not handouts, helped us build a life' - Your Letters and miners at Highley Colliery in the 1960s in a picture from the archive

Work is the way out of poverty

There was an article in this paper stating the way out of poverty is benefits not work. What a load of rubbish. The way out of poverty if you are able to work is work, work all hours you can. Why should the workers subsidise the work shy?

Back in 1967 my wife and I bought our first house. I worked as a factory maintenance engineer and my wife worked at a chrome plating factory the wages were poor but enough, just, to cope with the bills.

We had no car I travelled to Walsall every day on a Honda 50 moped in all weathers rain and snow if I didn’t go to work I didn’t get paid. My wife bussed it to Smethwick to work, again no show no pay. There were no benefits to fall back on like today for the idle and we are encouraging these idles not to work, why bother if staying at homes earns an income from the workers.

At one point we were so struggling I took an evening job also. We’ve become a lazy nation. Stop benefits for the idles and pay more benefits to the real needy some who want to work but can’t for no fault of their own.

Colin Hubbard, Midlands

