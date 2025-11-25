A View from the Chair - by County Councillor William Powell, Chair of Powys County Council

As I draw together my thoughts for this pre-Christmas column, I have just returned from a long and thoroughly enjoyable first day at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair at Llanelwedd.

We in Powys are fortunate to play host throughout the year to a wide range of major events, that are key drivers for the Mid Wales economy.

These include Presteigne Festival, Brecon Jazz, Hay Festival and the Green Man. But nothing captures the spirit of our part of the world more authentically than the Royal Welsh Show in July and its sister event, the Winter Fair as the year draws to a close.

The quality of Christmas Prime-stock is second to none - and the stylish Food Hall is a magnet for visitors from all over Wales and well beyond our borders.

It was a privilege for me to attend this morning's Hybu Cig Cymru Breakfast, addressed by the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies MS. It was also an opportunity to catch up with farming leaders and others who dedicate their lives to feeding our nation, as well as being custodians of our environment.

However, despite their pride in the industry and their commitment to food security in a time of unprecedented global population growth, the people I met were also apprehensive.

Whilst the Welsh Government - and our own County Council - rely ultimately for their revenue budgets on the UK Government - the Welsh farming industry faces an unprecedented existential threat from Treasury decisions around Inheritance Tax.

This view was endorsed recently by the cross-party Welsh Affairs Select Committee, of which our Powys MPs, David Chadwick and Steve Witherden, are key members

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has an unenviable task in seeking to balance the national books, but that must not come at the expense of dismantling our key County Council services or undermining the viability of our farming industry.

These debates will doubtless run well into 2026 - but for now, I wish all Mid Wales Journal readers a very Happy Christmas - Nadolig Llawen!

County Councillor William Powell, Chairman of Powys County Council