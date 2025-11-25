'I was wowed by the wonder of the Winter Fair' – it kicked off my 2025 Christmas!

I wouldn’t say that I was full of Christmas spirit when I went to the Winter Fair.

Winter is my least favourite time of year, with a busy work schedule and all the stresses and strains of getting everything ready for December 25 – I was sapped of energy rather than raring to go!

But as one of the biggest events in the Mid Wales’ diary and a premier event in the agricultural world happens on the doorstep, I packed up my laptop, pulled on my walking boots and hoped the festive feeling would develop.

Once on the showground the twinkling fairy lights, decorated Christmas trees, myriad of festive gift ideas, and delicious food and drink treats – started to work their magic.

Where else could you see pigeons and eggs, heavy horses and hounds, sup hot cider and eat chocolate brownies, enjoy a fashion show and watch spectacular fireworks all in one day?

Bobble and Santa hats, great music from singers, choirs and bands, the excitement of youngsters queuing to see Santa – all became infectious.

Most people would expect an abundance of animals at an agricultural show and of course, that is the basis of the fair – as well as the chance for farmers and rural residents to have a chance to get together and catch up.

But the Winter Fair offers so much more for everyone – the highest quality food and drink with lots of festive treats, arts and craft competitions, excellent shopping and great entertainment.

Around every corner there’s a chance of bumping into old and new friends, neighbours, local and regional politicians and even an Olympic and World Champion boxer Lauren Price MBE!

The day I attended the weather was mostly dry, cold and grey but with so many things to see, dashing in and out of exhibition halls, animal rings and the iconic food hall, you really didn’t notice.

It may have been the aroma of mulled wine, the tempting array of food stalls at Gwledd Welsh Food and Drink Village or the brilliant sounds of the Army band but the fair gave me the festive feeling.

While I didn’t get the chance to give Santa my wishlist, I met one of my sporting heroes from my hometown and that memory is better than any present.

If you get the chance, pull on your wellies and your woolly hat and make your way to Llanelwedd – it’ll open your eyes to our extraordinary rural communities.

Zoe Allen from Brecon on her Zoe Bakes stand at the Food Hall with her cherry bakewell blondie. Zoe has created her sweet treats at her home for the last five years and it was her first attendance at the Winter Fair although she has previously done the Royal Welsh Show. Jammie dodger blondies are one of her biggest sellers although chocolate orange brownies are popular at this time of year. Image by Andy Compton

Amy Owens serving up mulled cider and perry on Ralph’s Cider stand at the Winter Fair. Ralphs Cider business is based at Badlands Farm at Kinnerton. Image by Andy Compton

Lowri Evans performing at the Gwledd stage at the Winter Fair Food and Drink Village was one of many artists and groups entertaining the crowds. Image by Andy Compton

Meeting one of my sporting heroes – Mid Wales Journal reporter Karen Compton with Olympian and World Champion boxer Lauren Price – both Valleys’ girls. Image by Andy Compton