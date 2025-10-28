We’re taking a stand against misinformation and mal-information – false narratives that fuel division and fear, especially around migration and asylum.

That’s why I proudly seconded a cross-party motion at Powys County Council to challenge these distortions and reaffirm our commitment to being a county of sanctuary.

Everyone, regardless of background, deserves to feel safe and valued in our communities.

I was honoured to attend Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2025, held earlier this month in the rugged terrain of Bannau Brycheiniog.

Organised by the British Army’s 160th (Welsh) Brigade, this internationally respected military exercise brought together elite teams from around the world to test their endurance, leadership, and tactical skills over a gruelling 60km route. Witnessing their professionalism and resilience was truly inspiring – a powerful reminder of the excellence of our armed forces.

As Deputy Leader, I’m committed to listening to our residents. That’s why I’m encouraging everyone to take part in our annual “Let’s Talk: Living in Powys” survey.

This is more than a consultation – it’s a conversation about what matters most to you. Your feedback will help shape our services and priorities, ensuring we continue building a Powys that works for everyone. Visit www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/ and click on Let’s Talk: Living in Powys and give your views before it closes on 30 November.

Young people in Powys born between 2002 and 2011 may have money waiting for them in a Child Trust Fund – over 9,000 of these funds remain unclaimed in the county.

This money belongs to you – claim it and use it to support your future, whether for education, housing, or savings.

I urge young people to check using the Share Foundation’s free online tool – https://findctf.sharefound.org/

Finally, as we approach Remembrance Day, the 2025 Poppy Appeal reminds us of the sacrifices made by our service personnel.

Every poppy worn is a symbol of remembrance and hope – a way to honour those who gave so much and to support today’s Armed Forces community.

I encourage everyone in Powys to wear their poppy with pride and honour those who have served our country.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys County Council