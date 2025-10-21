Dyfed Powys Police Commissioner urges people to complete Public Perceptions Survey

As Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys, I am proud to highlight the recent confirmation of Ifan Charles as our new Chief Constable.

Following a rigorous selection process, Ifan’s appointment was endorsed by the Police and Crime Panel on October 7 2025.

Ifan’s journey with Dyfed-Powys Police began in 2004, and he has since held various roles across CID and uniformed policing.

His leadership in serious crime investigations and commitment to supporting victims have been central to his approach.

After completing the Senior Police National Assessment Centre and Strategic Command Course in 2022, he served as Assistant Chief Constable and was appointed Deputy Chief Constable in July 2024. Since the departure of former Chief Constable Dr. Richard Lewis earlier this year, Ifan has been serving as Temporary Chief Constable.

In his new role, Chief Constable Charles is committed to delivering effective, visible policing and investing in prevention.

He emphasises the importance of building strong relationships with communities, partners, and the workforce to ensure that the public and victims remain at the heart of everything we do.

As we move forward under his leadership, I encourage residents to participate in our Public Perceptions Survey.

Your feedback is invaluable in shaping the priorities of our 2025–2029 Police and Crime Plan.

The survey takes just a few minutes to complete and can be accessed here: Public Perceptions Survey or via https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx.

Thank you for your continued support as we work together to create a safer, healthier, and thriving community.

Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn