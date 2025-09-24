Summer 2025 was a glorious season - and against that backdrop, it was a true privilege to attend events, as Chair of Council, meeting many of the volunteers who work hard to deliver festivals, shows and other community gatherings that are the very life blood of Powys.

From the splendid Radnorshire YFC Rally at Llaithddu to the entrancing Gurkha Parade in Brecon; from the resilience of Llanbister Show when the heavens opened to the Enduro GP Wales Rally on the iconic Cwmythig Hill above Rhayader and the stylish opening events of Presteigne Festival at The Sidney Nolan Trust in August - are all precious memories.

At another level, however, these events throughout our County are not just about making memories and sustaining our communities - although nothing is more important.

They are also vital occasions to bring people together, so that we can connect with old friends, make new ones and hear each other's stories.

Added to that, they provide a vital boost to our local business community, including the hospitality sector, with its current challenges.

And this theme brings me to another event which I am greatly looking forward to later in the month - the Powys Business Awards.

Congratulations to all 36 finalists who have made the final cut in the 12 categories. I hope to catch up with many of them at the awards ceremony at The Hafren, Newtown on Friday, October 17, courtesy of the Mid Wales Manufacturing Group.

It is a prestigious showcase for our local Powys businesses and promises to be a very special occasion.

The heart of my role as Chair of Council, however, is to ensure the orderly running of Full Council and to ensure fair play and a decent hearing for all, within the provisions of the County Council Constitution.

At a time when politics seems broken and the agents of division appear more compelling than the bridge builders, it has never been more critical to hear each other out and to do so with respect.

I shall do my utmost to foster such a climate, within and beyond the Council Chamber.

Very best wishes,

Chairman of Powys County Council, William Powell

Chair@powys.gov.uk