Cutting funding for the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) would be a devastating blow to rural Britain.

The NFYFC is one of the UK’s largest rural youth organisations, with more than 580 clubs and 28,000 members.

Its young farmers are the lifeblood of rural communities like ours, building skills, friendships, and futures in places that too often risk being left behind.

For over 30 years, DEFRA’s funding has sustained this invaluable organisation. It has encouraged young people from family farms, as well as those simply interested in agriculture, to pursue opportunities in farming and remain rooted in rural life.

The value of NFYFC goes far beyond farming skills. It provides leadership training, educational programmes, and social opportunities that bring young people together and build resilient rural communities.

For many members, it is the first step in developing the confidence, networks and experience that will serve them throughout their lives in farming and beyond.

That is why Labour's silence on these potential cuts is so concerning. We must take this threat seriously and act before it is too late.

To that end, I have tabled an Early Day Motion in Parliament calling on ministers to rethink this decision that has already gained cross-party support.

The advantages of continuing the grant are clear, while the cost to the public purse is minimal.

Ending it would not only damage an organisation that has supported rural youth for decades, it would also send a deeply discouraging message to the next generation of farmers at a time when we need them most.

It is simply unfair to expect young farmers to pay the price for the mistakes of successive governments.

I will continue to fight for the reversal of this short-sighted decision and to stand firmly with the next generation of farmers, who deserve every chance to succeed.

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick