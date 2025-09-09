This week’s announcement from the UK Government that they will extend the 30 hours of funded childcare to children in England from just nine months old is a real kick in the teeth for Welsh parents.

Welsh parents deserve more and we need to demand better.

While families in England will benefit from comprehensive support from infancy to school age, Welsh families remain stuck with an offer that just doesn’t work for them: just 12.5 hours a week for 2–3-year-olds, 30 hours for 3–4-year-olds, and nothing at all for children under two.

This isn’t just unfair for parents—it’s economically damaging.

The soaring cost of childcare is forcing many Welsh parents to leave the workforce, making it more financially viable to stay at home than return to work.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have long campaigned for receive the same fair deal as parents in England, demanding 30 hours of funded childcare per week for every child aged nine months to four years.

During recent budget negotiations, I secured £30 million to expand the Flying Start programme to all two-year-olds and increase the hourly rate for childcare providers.

I’m really proud of this achievement – helping parents back to work, getting the economy going and supporting nurseries all over Wales. But we don’t want to stop there – we want the right help for parents, not this half-baked approach by the Welsh Labour Government.

As the cost-of-living crisis gets worse and worse, the lack of affordable childcare is pushing families to the brink and holding back Wales’ economic potential.

The Welsh Government must act urgently to close the gap and deliver the support that parents and children deserve.

Next May you get to decide what kind of future you want for Wales. As for me and my party, we will campaign for a Wales that is fairer for parents and put access to affordable childcare right at the top of the agenda.

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds