'That nice Wes Streeting has consulted the Think Tank For Stupid Ideas' - Your Letters: July 12

THINK THANK FOR STUPID IDEAS

Following Labour's brilliant strategy of smashing the gangs, that nice Wes Streeting (future leader of this useless bunch) has consulted the 'Think Tank For Stupid Ideas' and has come up with a policy to overcome obesity and he reckons by so doing, he can save the NHS a few trillion quid.

Instead of seeing people waddling down our streets, nice Wes wants them to be skipping gayly. Very admirable I say.

Stores will be told to incentivise consumers to make ‘healthy swaps’, using tactics like reducing the price of healthier food, while avoiding price promotions on fattening options like biscuits, cakes and crisps.

This idea must be extended to the likes of McDonald's.

"Double fat greaseburger please."

"Can I interest you in a bag of Pink Lady apples instead sir?"