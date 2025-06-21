'Donald Trump is right, but our woke Government won’t listen and the UK will suffer' - Your Letters: June 21

WE'RE ENTERING NEW DEPRESSION

It looks like we are entering a new era of Depression, like the 1930s, but unfortunately wages and prices are much higher now.

In the 1930s wages were cut by half and people who went on strike soon came back to work because there were no benefits, no money.

Cars that cost £600 in 1927 were reduced to £100, the Ford 8 and Morris 8, and houses priced at £1,000 new built cut to £500.

I am afraid that this is the only way out of the slump - reduce wages, food prices and property, stop the Net Zero nonsense, return to coal as a fuel, and cut the cost of stamps. Grow more food in the UK. Donald Trump is right, but our woke Government won’t listen and the UK will suffer poverty and unemployment unless they wake up to reality.

W F Kerswell, Picklescott

REMEMBERING OUR YESTERYEAR

I like our cat with patience to spare

Who knows that a mouse is hiding somewhere

Those twenty one shilling fowl, on guard I recall