'Perhaps now we could talk of the biggest fall in the G10' - Your Letters: June 20

WE MUST NOTICE THE FALL IN GDP

Perhaps now we could talk of the biggest fall in the G10.

We now know (because the Chancellor has told us) that quarterly information on GDP is "notoriously volatile" and that we should take no notice of a 0.3 per cent fall in GDP in the last quarter. She's probably right as the full impact of last Autumn's budget has not yet fully kicked in.

We are told that her aim is to "put more money in hardworking families pockets", this merely enhances my view that she may yet turn water into wine,

How stupid this woman is! In her 'hand out the sweeties' speech she was still quoting the First Quarter GDP increase. As I said at the time, this increase was skewed by reason of increased activity prior to the introduction of Trumpanomics and the Autumn budget cost increases hitting business and was never going to be repeated. How even more stupid to reiterate how great was the first quarter's improvement when she must have known at the same time the disaster of the second quarter.