'Oh no! not another 'jobs worth!' - Your Letters: June 7

ALL WE ASK FOR IS COMMON SENSE

I was rather surprised to read recently that there was a request for 'Commissioner for Older People' when all we need is a common sense Chancellor.

Oh no! not another 'jobs worth' on top of the already 650 MPs and 1,000 Peers, and dozens of Metro Mayors, and dozens of police and crime commissioners, need I go on?

At £100,000 plus a year all we need is the 650 MPs now on holiday, to do their job. What we have is the two the party line, whoever is in power it matters little. Fairness, trust and responsibility have been lost in the process, which ensures poverty in old age as the Treasury advocates, thanks to Ms Reeves. We have lost our free TV licence, £160, our winter fuel allowance, £300, on one of the coldest winters ever, and are being taxed at 20 per cent on pensions above £12,570, which we were not told when we joined the government pension scheme 45 years ago. The so called triple lock has turned into a negative because of the governments last budget.

So all in all, we have a poor public presence and are seen as an irrelevance by the present government.

We need the personal allowance increasing to £20,000 to bring the low paid pensioners out of the tax trap, which has completely negated the triple lock of 4.1 per cent - gone, gone forever by the clever tax trap.