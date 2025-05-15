Talking Telford: Views on views of the Wrekin

It’s the premier spot to survey Telford and the Severn on a good day, and you can see well into south Shropshire or Wales when it's clear enough. But what about views of the Wrekin itself from down here on the ground?

For Telfordians returning home from any long journey, the unmistakable outline of the Wrekin with its radio tower and its comforting, gently blinking red light is a surefire sign that you’re almost home.

People who live in Wellington don’t know how good they have it - if I lived somewhere I could see the Wrekin at any time of day I’d basically never stop gazing up at our unique little hill. Wellington and Wrockwardine probably have the best views of the Wrekin’s imposing north face but there are spots all over where you can spy that familiar old tower and orient yourself - plenty of places are even named for it.