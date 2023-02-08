Andy Richardson: Sorry is hardest word for deluded Liz Truss

‘You didn’t tell me I’d crash the economy!’

The former PM has demanded an apology from the left-wing establishment for not warning her that her disastrous economic plan that they warned her would collapse the economy would, in fact, collapse the economy.

The lady who cost us around £45 billion is back without an apology as she faces down those whose mortgages rocketed and pensions plummeted.

Like Big Dog before her, she’s armed with sufficient narcissism to think she ought to have a second crack at the job.

There must be a reason why such politicians as Liz Truss find it difficult to say sorry, though are able to write rambling, self-regarding, 4,000-word essays about why, despite the evidence, they were, in fact, right.

If there’s one take-away from Liz’s paranoid narrative it’s this: the party she used to lead are hopelessly divided and largely without compassion for those suffering because of their ill-conceived policies.

Liz’s ramble makes her look like Kenneth Williams in a dodgy Carry On movie, exclaiming: ‘Infamy, infamy, they’ve all got it…”

It’s not just Liz who has delusions of grandeur.

Take Jeremy Corbyn – no, really, take him. The man who thankfully didn’t become Prime Minister is telling us we ought to appease Vladimir Putin so that things don’t get worse, not realising that’s exactly how they would get worse.

Meanwhile, on the far-right, Richard Tice thinks the Conservatives have become the Consocialists, which is odd given how far to the right the Tories have moved.

In the topsy turvy world of British politics, as our nation slides further behind the pack, the main opposition comes from former Tory Carol Vorderman who’s been taking to TV studios and social media like a hungry bear tracking honey. As she’s torn strips off Nadhim Zahawi and Michelle Mone, among others, it appears she’s the only one angry and passionate about the state we’re in. The Glasgow Herald has called her the real leader of the opposition while the Daily Mail dubs her the anti-corruption firebrand.

As economic forecasters tell us we’re doing worse than Russia – there’s been Covid, the war in Russia, and the elephant in the room that is Brexit – it seems few are allowed to question our relationship with Europe. The world’s biggest trading block that sits just across the English Channel was put out of reach to most businesses with the decision to leave the EU.

And now, as we seek to erase the standards and workers’ rights built up over generations, in order to Brexit even more, it’s costing us tens of billions a year not to do as much trade with our friends on the continent. Funnily enough, Brexit had all the answers in 2016, though people are not allowed to question it while it fails in 2023.

Brexit is slowly killing the Conservative Party as it has defined itself in opposition to the EU. It is increasingly being cast aside by an ever-more pro-European electorate. It’s the same with industrial action. While teachers, firefighters, train drivers and others express their frustration at being made poorer by a system that makes the rich wealthier, the Government blames the workers.

Grant Shapps tells us ambulance crews are putting the lives of patients at risk by walking out. In fact, ambulance workers do provide minimum cover, and probably feel the Government is putting lives at risk by not sitting around the table and addressing the issues at hand.

While nurses asked for 19 per cent – far too much, by any measure – it seems they’ll be willing to settle for seven per cent, or, a three per cent fall in their wages, when set against inflation. That, bizarrely, is too much for a Government, that wants them to accept a six per cent cut.