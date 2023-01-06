Star comment: Time for royal family to settle this nasty feud

William and Harry briefly put on a united front after the death of the Queen

Harry, who blames the media for so much of his heartache as a child, is now using the world’s media to score points against his own family - and for financial gain.

It is undignified, vulgar and unseemly - everything the Royal Family rails against.

Harry rightly articulates the hurt he’s felt because of unnecessary intrusion - but by creating unnecessary and hurtful intrusion into the lives of others. It’s difficult to see how the warring brothers will be reconciled, and King Charles III must despair that his tenure has begun against that backdrop.

All families have problems, all brothers have fights. Most families sort out problems among themselves and those that don’t tend to go their separate ways and let sleeping dogs lie. The Royal Family seems unable to do that.

It is clear that there has been briefing against Harry and Meghan, yet their moral virtue is spoiled as they make a fortune from their Netflix series, book and various TV interviews. They are indulging in the very games that they protest against. Their hypocrisy is breathtaking.

Harry is pushing his loved ones away, perhaps forever, certainly for many, many years. He may come to regret the estrangement with his country of birth, with his own family and with the institution into which he was born. For the sake of the nation’s reputation, we must hope this very public fight comes to an end soon.

There are no winners in this unwanted fight, only losers. All sides should try to reconcile.

***

Give the public what they want and you will succeed. That is exactly what Greggs has done. It has had to put up prices, but remains cheaper than many other providers. It has, over previous years, transformed itself from baker to fast food provider.

It serves up millions of breakfasts each year and its sausage rolls remain a best seller even if they are now more expensive.

The company has been ambitious and innovative, with new stores opening continuously and its first department store cafe now in operation at Primark, in Birmingham.

It is a British success story that should be celebrated. At a time of economic strife, Greggs is showing that it’s possible to make a go of things.