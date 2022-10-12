Star comment: No easy choices as our standard of living goes backwards

It certainly shows off the eccentricities of our character but it is also a very human response to a death and a way for us to connect to the monarch.

New sales figures provide a fascinating insight into how the nation is feeling at the moment.

Significantly, we are spending more on cut-price groceries in an effort to save money as costs soar. And we are stocking up on candles, clearly fearful of power cuts ahead.

It is also significant that although sales are up in monetary terms, the amount of goods we are buying is down. That shows that we are paying more for less – hence the need to look for bargains and tighten out belts in difficult times.

We are in for one of the toughest winters that many people will remember. Wages are down, in real terms, as costs spiral and wage inflation fails to keep pace.

The squeeze has extended to those on decent salaries, as well as those on lower incomes, and only a small handful at the very top are immune. Many face tough choices between heating and eating, between clothing for children or other essentials. There are no easy choices and our standard of living is going backwards.

It is concerning that the Bank of England and Chancellor appear not to see eye to eye and things may well deteriorate further before we see improvement.

We are learning the value of the make-do-and-mend philosophy that harks back to a different era, as we all seek to do our best in challenging times.

With colder, harder months ahead, we have to manage household budgets assiduously as we all make savings.

***

The bravery of Harrison Ballantyne’s family is commendable.

They lost their 11-year-old son when he was electrocuted by overhead power cables after straying into a rail freight depot to retrieve a lost football.

Harrison didn’t touch the cables, but died as they formed an arc.

It is a potent reminder of the dangers faced in such environments. It is imperative that parents take responsibility for ensuring the safety of their children.

And the Ballantyne family’s decision to share their story will doubtless have a positive effect.

Growing up isn’t easy and youngsters need to be reminded of dangers that they might not consider. It is better that they are forewarned with important knowledge than that they are left to make tragic decisions.