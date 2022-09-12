Star comment: We must support Charles as he adjusts to becoming King

He has endured the longest apprenticeship in the history of monarchy while he does not enjoy the air of mystery that served Queen Elizabeth II so well.

While we knew none of the Queen’s beliefs, he seem to know all of King Charles’s. At a time when most people would be enjoying retirement, he has been propelled to one of the most difficult jobs on earth, at a time when he would wish for privacy and space to grieve his beloved mother. Across the past 18 months, he has lost both parents and now finds himself at the head of a dynasty.

The coming together of Princes William and Harry is the first step in the right direction as he seeks to maintain our monarch and develop it for the modern age. He has also spent time greeting members of the public, which is vitally important. King Charles III is clearly able to connect with the wider public. He was genuinely touched by the warmth of the crowds when he arrived at Buckingham Palace for a walkabout. He cares passionately about both individuals and good causes.

The wider public has a duty, too, to King and country. It is a time for us to come together and support the head of the nation. King Charles III and his Queen Consort, Camilla, have lived happy and mellow lives since their marriage. They have established themselves with the British public, following the tragedy of Diana’s death.

Charles has shown himself to be caring, thoughtful and compassionate in his public work. He must now form a new relationship between the head of state and the nation, one that feeds off the love for the Queen but that also has its own identity. It will also involve the Duke of Cambridge with an eye to the future, creating a modern Monarchy in tune with the public and a force for good.

The soft power that the monarch wields around the world should not be underestimated. Former Prime Minister David Cameron has already spoken glowingly of the type of character Charles III is and of the positive contribution he will make.