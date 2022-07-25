Star comment: Momentum from Commonwealth Games must be maintained

Other Games have proved successful and we must hope that the Birmingham event is a huge success in coming weeks, while also providing a legacy for the region.

The Birmingham Games will leave behind a better Alexander Stadium and a new Aquatics Centre for the community.

It will also bring with it huge global exposure of our region as well as the influx of hundreds of thousands of fans. This should boost the economy not only of Birmingham and the Black Country, but of outlying regions including Shropshire and Staffordshire. It may shine the spotlight on such sporting towns as Much Wenlock, in Shropshire, which was the birthplace of the Modern Day Olympics.

It is key that the momentum that comes with the Games is maintained so that the event brings the greatest benefit to the region, it population and the economy.

In recent days, the world has been enthralled by the achievements of elite athletes at the World Championships, which are being held in the USA. British athletes have been at the forefront, winning medals on the track and showing what’s possible when people follow their dreams. The Commonwealth Games will inspire a new generation of children who will hope to follow in the footsteps of their sporting heroes. We have numerous athletics clubs across the region, not least Birchfield Harriers, Wolverhampton & Bilston Athletics Club and Tipton Harriers, all of which can nurture emerging talent.

David Cameron once spoke about the Big Society. It was his big political ideology and was based on residents in our community taking responsibility for helping others. What Mr Cameron didn’t realise was that people like Deloris Smith have been doing such work for years. There are many like the kind-hearted Wolverhampton lady, who helps people when they are bereaved. Such characters are the backbone of our society, and have been for generations.