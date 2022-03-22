Star comment: Brits showing their best side in a crisis

Ukrainian refugees

We live in challenging times. There is war, a cost of living crisis, the economic effects of Brexit and the dreadful hangover from Covid, among many other issues.

Yet through it all, one factor has offered comfort; the great spirit and warmth of the general public.

There have been huge responses in recent weeks from local residents to the appalling situation in Ukraine as well as a generous outpouring for the annual Comic Relief. The same generosity was shown when Covid struck, as chefs became the free-of-charge deliverers of medicines, teachers became volunteers at food banks and much more besides.

The Government is frequently criticised for not doing enough and not doing it quickly enough. Its response to the refugee crisis is a case in point. While the Home Office looked to welcome 2,000 visitors, more than 150,000 people offered rooms in their own homes because they wanted to do something to help.

It is manifestly saddening that the Government has been unable to facilitate such kindness and turn that into homes for those who are fleeing for their lives. Such altruism is the norm for British people. From coffee mornings to sponsored walks, from bake sales to charity head shaves, we are a nation that likes to have fun while raising money to help those who need it.

The events of the Ukraine War are appalling but the response of the people of the UK has been incredible. We have a record of rising up and helping - leading the world with Band Aid and Live Aid was just one example. We are a compassionate country and we can take some solace in that when the events of the world take a downward turn.

The ubiquity of the internet has created new opportunities for criminals. They are finding it increasingly easy to target the innocent by striking when people shop online or take their computer in for repairs.

Our online devices hold a welter of valuable information, and gangs are able to access that for profit. Too many people incorrectly imagine that they are one step ahead and that it will never happen to them – well it won’t, until it does. We are all vulnerable, all only one accidental click away from being caught out.