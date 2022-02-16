The mind is a powerful tool. Sometimes, we do not realise how powerful it is, nor do we realise that it can have negative connotations as well as the obvious positive ones.

New research has shown how some fool themselves into thinking the worst, when the truth is somewhat different.

Statins, the cholesterol-busting drugs taken by vast numbers, are imagined to have negative side effects. In fact, the downsides of taking statins are far, far less pronounced than some might imagine.

Research shows that the vast majority of side-effects from statins are imagined. Using a placebo in tests, scientists have proved that fewer than 10 per cent of users experience any side effects at all. That, however, is despite a massive 50 per cent of people claiming to suffer from side effects.

The challenge is that people who are not experiencing side effects imagine they are. The study reveals a worrying picture about our relationship with statins, though it could quite easily have been commissioned about the vaccine for Covid 19.

A miniscule minority has suffered adverse effects from the Covid jab, while an overwhelming majority has experienced no ill effects. However, the percentage of those who imagine the drug might harm them is far greater than the percentage that might be susceptible.