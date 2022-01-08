Mark Andrews on Saturday: Skateboarding dads, comedy on the NHS, and a very chilling precedent

Yo Daddy! Apparently skateboarding in middle-age is good for you

Talking of which, the NHS in Bristol is now offering comedy classes on prescription. It’s nice to see that extra penny on National Insurance being put to good use.

And here’s an idea. If comedy is really that therapeutic, instead of sending people on courses, why show it somewhere it can be accessed by everyone, free at the point of delivery? Like on television perhaps?

I’ve just looked through this week’s TV listings, and on the five main channels there was just one prime-time comedy, the BBC’s okayish remake of Open All Hours. But back in the 70s, 80s, and even the early 90s, there was something funny on most nights. Not the niche, often nasty, late-night stuff, but mainstream programmes the whole family could enjoy: The Likely Lads, Only Fools & Horses, Terry & June, Reggie Perrin. Or more recently, One Foot in the Grave and Men Behaving Badly. By contrast, this week’s schedule has been dominated by documentaries about people getting nicked for speeding, programmes about dietary habits, and flogged-to-death soaps. Plus a delightfully uplifting drama from the BBC about a predatory serial killer. No wonder people need cheering up.