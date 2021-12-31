Star comment: Positivity must be found even when hope is replaced with reality

Another Covid year draws to a close

The privations caused by lockdowns would soon be put behind us and in a new, post-Brexit era, many imagined that we’d quickly repair the damage that had been done to the economy as we moved into happier and more stable times.

As we stand on the brink of a New Year, it’s certainly true that we’re in a better position that we were a year ago. Hope, however, has been replaced by reality. We are facing an onslaught of Omicron infection with hospital wards filled with those who’ve elected not to have the vaccine. The NHS is under colossal pressure, the economy is stuttering and we are facing a cost of living crisis as energy bills look likely to soar and wages stagnate. Whole sectors of the economy face staff shortages, from hospitality to agriculture or social care.

The problems caused by Covid hamstring our economy. Sectors that had hoped to quickly bounce back still find themselves substantially down on where they were pre-pandemic. Many won’t regain the losses arising.

While there are some signs that Covid’s grip is weakening, the rising case rates and the uncertainty mean we still need to be cautious. 2022 will hopefully be a year of incremental recovery. The world has changed permanently as a result of Covid but we must hope that our economy and society can begin to heal after an incredibly difficult two years.

There are reasons to be positive. Omicron may be more virulent but it is also less likely to lead to hospitalisation and death. Now is a time to make progress while also looking out for those less fortunate. We must be a truly global Britain and provide support to those nations who need it most. Lest we forget, the virus will continue to mutate and create further challenges unless the whole world is protected. The costs of helping others are lower than the costs of not doing so.