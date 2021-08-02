Star comment: The gloom is starting to lift

People are seated in a cafe terrace, in Rennes, western France

We are in the middle of the summer holidays with another four or five weeks of warm weather and no-school ahead. It is time for people to make merry, to enjoy their staycations and revel in the opportunities that the vaccine is bringing.

Among the hardest hit sector in our region is tourism. Those who normally rely on income from visitors have suffered terribly during the pandemic.

Revenue has dried up, there has been a financial drought and many have struggled to stay afloat.

With foreign travel off the agenda for all but a small minority, now is the time that locals can enjoy the simple attractions of our region while also helping to stimulate the local economy.

Lest we forget, tourist businesses usually make their money from late spring to the end of summer and they have not been able to do so during 2020 or 2021.