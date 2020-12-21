Shropshire Star comment: Too many families facing hardship this winter

Children are going hungry this winter.

It is remarkable, therefore, that the UN agency Unicef has boots on the ground to deliver food parcels to those affected by Covid-19. Hungry children, so-supported by Marcus Rashford, are in dire need. If things are that bad for a rich nation, what is the situation like in the other 170 or so nations whose per capita wealth is lower?

The position is going to get worse. As Covid-19 continues to scar the economy and as the financial impacts of Brexit cause contraction and uncertainty among numerous businesses, the immediate outlook is bleak. Food bank use is increasing and unemployment is rising. The working class is being joined by the middle class as handouts are required to see them through the week. Millions of people can literally no longer afford to put bread on the table.

There are an increasing number of families facing hardship this winter. The winter grant scheme is a welcome help – but it demonstrates clearly the pressures facing society, which are only going to increase in the coming months. Local councils are receiving grants through the Government’s Covid Winter Grant Scheme to fund initiatives like food vouchers, help with paying water bills and buying essential items like nappies.