Andy Richardson: 'Sir Kenneth Branagh won’t be casting him anytime soon'

Matt Hancock

The ones who are still broadcasting, that’s who.

Uninvited to Kay Burley’s birthday bash in Soho, they’re still doing the day job while the station’s star contemplates a winter break.

Sky has done the right thing in slapping her across the wrists.

She can’t credibly hold ministers to account when she’s painting the town red in defiance of restrictions.

The presenter who bemoans the Government’s ‘one rule for us and one for them’ mantra has fallen into her own trap. Burley 0 – Everyone Else 4.

Mind you, it’s a fine time to get a spot of gardening leave. The vaccine is here, international travel is back on and there are air bridges to lovely warm countries.

Bang goes her chance of winning any awards in a year in which she’d previously shone.

Her absence means Matt Hancock might have an easier ride in the weeks ahead, though whether he’ll be accepted for RADA remains to be seen.

After appearing to well up on GMB, at the sound of Churchill, social media went into meltdown over whether he did or didn’t cry.

Most agreed it looked like sixth form acting and we can be reasonably sure that Sir Kenneth Branagh won’t be casting him anytime soon.

Perhaps Hancock’s tears have run dry.

It’s good to see the Government got the memo that threatening to break the law on Northern Ireland impresses no one, least of all our European friends.

Their climbdown over an issue that ought not to have arisen may be indicative of a lesson learned.

As Brexit stutters to its inevitable, economically-worrying conclusion, home truths are starting to emerge.

Vocal Brexiteer Sir Jim Radcliffe has decamped from Wales to Germany, taking more than 1,000 jobs with him and huge investment.

Why build cars in isolated Britain, the man who supported Brexit appears to be thinking. Like other businesses, he’s voting with his feet and the UK is all the poorer for that.

Many shippers and exporters are planning to ignore Northern Ireland in the New Year, when 11th hour rules come into force. They’ve not had time to get up to speed.