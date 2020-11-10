Andy Richardson: 'A botched job on his final press conference kind of epitomised Trump'

Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania

And still Twitter can’t get over the fact that it was staged in the parking lot of a garden centre, sandwiched between a sex shop and a crematorium, after somebody, somewhere booked the wrong venue.

People could write jokes for 800 years and never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot.

From the man who promised to Make America Great Again, a botched job on his final press conference. Which kind of epitomised what he was about and fairly reflected his aptitude for the job.

Boris, meanwhile, has been making warm noises towards Trump’s replacement, President-Elect Joe Biden, despite sources seemingly close to Biden and Harris describing our PM as a shapeshifting creep. There are those who might think they have a point. Trump was a heat shield for Johnson and others; without him, they are exposed.

It’s no longer okay to be immoral on the world stage – and we’re staring down the barrel of an illegal Brexit that doesn’t respect the Good Friday Agreement as a man who loves Ireland takes to the White House.

The death rate from Covid-19 continues to accelerate, though the Welsh Government’s decision to act earlier than its English counterpart appears to have been beneficial. Cases in Wales have levelled off following an early, albeit unpopular, intervention. As we saw in New Zealand, going hard and early is the way to get on top.

The simple fact is too many people are dying.

Still, at least BoJo finally did the right thing by performing his 18,765th U-turn and giving Marcus Rashford the cash needed to feed hungry kids this Christmas. Rashford 2 Boris 0.

Don’t bet against a hat-trick. Rashford will continue to campaign until he eradicates the issue and the public is on his side. There’ll be further appeals along the way.

There are three million people who have fallen through the cracks and been made ineligible for furlough.