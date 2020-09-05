Andy Richardson: 'When the Government needs money, it’s spending £100 billion on HS2'

Tim Davie, the corporation’s new Director General, is planning a crackdown on BBC employees who use their Twitter feeds to engage in politics. The man charged with promoting free speech, sensible debate and independent news coverage won’t have any of his charges getting involved in politics. So people like the well-renumerated Gary may find themselves slapped down when they venture into social commentary.

Of course, it is merely coincidence that Mr Davie was once a political commentator himself, as a senior member of the Conservative Party in London. And it is just as much of a coincidence that most of the BBC employees who do speak out are left-of-centre – Gary, that’s you.

But what does Gary do about his plans to provide a home for an asylum seeker, given that the issue of those crossing the channel is a political hot potato? Is he able to comment on his altruism, or will he be accused of virtue signalling and breaking the Beeb’s new rules? And will he still be able to Tweet about crisps?

Rishi Sunak wanted people to Eat Out To Help Out in August, and the Gastronomic Fairy granted his wish with more than 100 million subsidised dinners eaten. Some, however, played the system, with reports of people collecting their first bill after a starter, their second after a main and their third after dessert.

He also wanted to stimulate demand in the housing market by removing the tax on moving, following lockdown. The Rightmove Fairy granted that wish, with more homes selling within a week of going on the market than at any other time over the past 10 years.

Perhaps Rishi will make his third wish putting an end to mass unemployment.

At a time when the Government needs all the money it can get, it’s heartening to see it spending more than £100 billion on a railway line that few really want. HS2 is starting to build the line between London and the West Midlands. There may be delays – well, it is a railway in England, what do we expect? – with the line not due to be in service until, erm, 2036

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is helping those who need advice on voting in the US Presidential election. Having made unfounded comments that the elections were rigged, he told supporters to go out and vote twice. Offering advice on how to break the rules he told people how to do the thing he’s been campaigning against.