Shropshire Star comment: True nature of economy damage yet to be seen

In the coming months we will find out the true nature of the damage caused to our economy by coronavirus, with all but the most optimistic of observers predicting mass unemployment and a full-on recession.

We will also see the Government’s response, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak already under pressure to put a few quid back in the Treasury’s coffers after the vast expense incurred fighting the pandemic.

Meanwhile the Brexit trade talks, which are currently dragging on at a snail’s pace, are also set to come to a head.

And that’s not to forget the very real possibility of a second wave of Covid-19, the consequences of which would surely scupper any immediate hopes of getting the country back on its feet.

It will require strong leadership to guide us through this testing period, and the signs are that Boris Johnson will need to up his game.

The Prime Minister has returned to work still apparently bogged down by the many problems of a summer to forget.

He would do well to remember that the majority of the public still broadly support the Government’s key objectives.

They are not fooled by the political games played by some, who seem desperate to keep schools closed for as long as possible.

Pupils need to get back to school. And the country needs to get back to work.

Now more than ever we need Mr Johnson to get back on the front foot and deal with the issues at hand, rather than wasting time getting bogged down in political wrangling.

Many of the Prime Minister’s supporters are already concerned over his somewhat limp leadership, a perception that has not has been helped by the seemingly endless number of U-turns the government has performed in recent weeks.

It is time for the PM to stop scoring own goals and concentrate on securing a bright future for Britain.