Andy Richardson: 'BoJo has done a good job of losing the public’s confidence'

After briefly becoming as elusive as the Loch Ness Monster and having been outflanked by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who wrote in the Daily Mail about the need to get kids back to school, BoJo is in no mood to trust the untrusted Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

The Prime Minister has done a good job of losing the public’s confidence during a challenging spring in which Government incompetence propelled Britain to the top of the Covid Death Table and the Covid Economic Damage Table.

The summer has been dominated by more fiasco as his team have failed to get to grips with an A-level and GSCE fiasco of their own making.

Now Boris is back – though for how long, nobody knows, It’ll depend when there’s another good offer available at Tui.

Having been criticised by all sides of the political divide and told he no longer commands the confidence of teachers, MPs or civil servants, Gavin is AWOL. Perhaps he’s borrowed BoJo’s holiday address and gone for a lie-down in a darkened bell tent.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says kids will be safe – it’s teachers we have to worry about with transmission in the staff room.

With no sign of Boris’s new £100k-a-year press office, the PM has seized control, until he needs to walk the dog or go on holiday again.

Advertising

We can expect Super Dom to write a slogan any day: Get Schools Done, Control The Schools, Get £350m For The NHS, Go On Holiday to Barnard Castle.

Big Boris, aka Donald Trump, is also looking for new recruits following the departure of trusted aide Kellyanne Conway.

In recent times, so many former Trump aides have been arrested or charged that the White House now resembles a crime family.

Conway, in contrast, has other reasons to leave. She’s quit after her daughter tweeted that her mum’s job had ruined her life. Her husband, Geroge, a passionate anti-Trump campaigner, has been described by Donald as a ‘wack job’ and the ‘husband from hell’.

As Melania might be thinking, it takes one to know one.

Dinnertime at Chez Conway must be fun. Both George and Kellyanne have stepped back saying they want to focus on the kids – including the daughter who says mum has ruined her life.