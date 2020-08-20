Andy Richardson: 'The holiday must go on appears to be BoJo's motto'

The Prime Minister depicted on the front pages of UK newspapers as The Invisible Man has a habit of going missing in action.

As schools go into meltdown and harshly treated A-level students find that they no longer have a place at university following last week’s results fiasco, BoJo is nowhere to be seen. It’s not the first time.

The Commander In Chief has a habit of not returning to the battlefront when he can be putting his feet up. It’s become something of a habit.

If we think back to spring when key workers – and many more – cancelled holidays so that they could keep Britain going in the face of the biggest peacetime crisis since the Second World War, we saw what normal workers were made off.

Boris, however, is made of a few Grant Shapps stuck together with glue. The holiday must go on appears to be his motto. During the London Riots of 2011, he was on holiday with his family in Canada. As London burned, Boris enjoyed maple syrup and bacon.

When the Iran crisis arose following the assassination of Commander Qasem Soleimani, Boris made the most of a £15,000 holiday on the private Caribbean island of Mustique. The break had been ‘facilitated’ by Tory donor and Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross.

Storm Dennis might have been the time for BoJo to attend Cobra meetings as Brits were forced from their homes and businesses were awash. He spent the time at Chevening, in Kent, however, a Grade II Listed mansion with 115 rooms. Which is nice, if you can afford it.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that Education Secretary Mr Williamson has been accused of Gavin A Laugh while Boris is away and A-level students find universities are already full up and can no longer provide the places they’d offered.

Still, at least he’s loyal. While the Education Secretary clings to his job – just as Dominic Cummings did after his road safari – and another Boris chum, Dido Harding, takes a key health job, despite appearing not to be qualified for it, it’s ever clear that Boris won’t sack those who mess up.

Just like the unfortunate Chris Grayling, it doesn’t matter whether mistakes are made providing you have friends in the right places – and in Boris’s case, that appears to be a holiday home somewhere in Scotland.