Andy Richardson: 'Hutchinson defines the modern-day Good Samaritan'

The Londoner had been attending a Black Lives Matter protest in spring when he saw an enemy of that cause on the ground. Those less wise were ready to wreck vengeance. But Hutchinson lifted the man up, put him over his shoulder and carried him to safety.

Helped by three others, he saved the man’s life as racists clashed with anti-racism protesters on a hot London day.

Hutchinson defines the modern-day Good Samaritan. His positive, brave and instinctive actions were the zenith of human behaviour. Since then, Hutchinson and co. have formed a community group, United to Change and Inspire, which will fight racial inequality on a national scale. Providing mentoring, support on mental health and assistance for those ensnared in the criminal justice system, they intend to effect positive change.

It is telling, therefore, that two of Hutchinson’s cohorts were stopped by the police in recent days. Having demonstrated their value to the community and set a positive example for young guns who might stray, they were questioned by officers while wearing their community group sweatshirts, denoting affiliation to a group promoting equality. Their crime? Riding a moped. With insurance. With a licence. And in accordance with the road traffic laws.

In 2020, following the death of George Floyd, such actions are still not acceptable. The police told them they looked suspicious. The Government’s own statistics show that black men are 850 per cent more likely to be stopped and searched than white men – and that includes those law-abiding citizens who have saved the lives of racists.

Elsewhere, and at long last, the Home Office has moved to a policy of doing the right thing at the right time. It has introduced a flexible quarantine policy for people arriving from nations where Covid-19 is too high. It has, at the very least, learned some of the lessons from its woeful handling of the first wave as it intends to counteract a second.

The effects of Covid-19 on businesses and workers is becoming more apparent. Many British Airways workers are starting the new week without a job or on lower pay. ‘The world’s favourite airline’ logo no longer applies.