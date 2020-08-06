Shropshire Star comment: Colossal investment in Britain is needed

Politicians have the unenviable task of trying to restrict many forms of activity to protect public health while also stimulating business and looking towards the future.

They must get the economy working and at the same time ensure that they do not expose people to the risk of Covid-19. They must also have a longer-term vision, both propping up viable businesses that will be able to trade profitably once the worst effects of Covid-19 have passed, while also pouring money into new and emerging industries.

There is no silver bullet to restore the damage that Covid-19 has caused. There must, however, be a long-term strategic plan. Other nations around the earth have a clear vision of how they intend to emerge and the United Kingdom must not again be caught on the back foot, as it was when Covid-19 struck and we were busy watching football in Liverpool or horse racing in Cheltenham. Politicians have been forgiven for some of their worst mistakes but the public mood will change if they repeat those again.

The issue of investment is at the heart of Britain’s recovery, though Chancellor Rishi Sunak does not have a never-ending fund for growth. He has already authorised borrowing that exceeds the value of this nation’s economy as a decade of austerity has been undone. While a degree of debt is both necessary at this time, given the low cost of borrowing, it cannot go on forever and the Government’s plans must factor in both the need to stimulate growth while also repaying debt.

There are competing priorities. Rural areas are suffering more than urban areas during the Covid-19 pandemic and will need additional support to recovery.

The Prime Minister has already made numerous pledges to level up the economy across the UK, investing in such areas as Shropshire, as it seeks to compete with the richer South and South East. Decisions taken now will have a profound impact on all of our lives, not least those of our children.