Shropshire Star comment: Testing vital in coronavirus battle

Effective testing is one of the most important strands of our fight against the pandemic and a new system that cuts down on delay means there will be less opportunities for those infected to spread Covid-19.

Positive tests will lead to immediate self-isolation, remove the opportunity for people to transmit the disease in the days between being tested and waiting for results. Science is leading the fight against the opportune killer. In addition to the creation of a new testing regime, it is getting ever closer to providing a vaccine. That will be the moment when the rebuilding work can really start.

It is hoped that vaccinations could be ready before the end of this year and millions of doses will quickly be manufactured so that we can undergo an annual injection, rather like the flu jab. That moment seems like a long way off, however, and between now and then more businesses will fold as more lives are lost.

The human cost of Covid-19 is considerable. Unemployment and business liquidations bring misery as lives are turned upside down. The impact on mental health is considerable and it will take many years for our nation to recover. The impact on all sectors of society has been devastating. Youngsters are missing out on school during the most important phase of their lives. They will carry a significant disadvantage forward with them as they try to catch up. The importance of reopening schools in September cannot be understated.

Those in employment live with renewed insecurity as the jobless total spirals. People who might once have been looking to gain promotion or enjoy some other form of self-improvement now cling to what they have and show gratitude simply to be in employment. Millions are worse off.

The elderly, meanwhile, face an isolating and lonely experience. Unable to live life in the way that was once considered normal, the alienation they feel is deeply troubling. Those with other illnesses, including learning difficulties and special needs, face huge challenges.

Our communities must do all they can to assist the most vulnerable, while remaining safe. Meanwhile, the new 90-minute test is another step in the right direction.