Andy Richardson: 'Our scientists are among the best in the world'

Curiously, that’s also the area in which politicians play no part. When left to get on with things, without interference, our scientists are among the best in the world.

It comes as no surprise that the Oxford Vaccine Group has successfully developed a Covid-19 drug that generates a strong immune response. Professor Sarah Gilbert, from Oxford’s Jenner Institute, flagged the probability of success some time ago. Unlike elected Ministers, scientific professors tend neither to varnish nor spin the truth.

Preliminary results are successful and large-scale trials will take place. The effects of the drug could change the game as the world struggles to fight Covid-19.

Another scientist who told the truth was Ruth May, England’s Chief Nurse. She memorably refused to back Boris Johnson’s Chief Advisor Dominic Cummings over his Barnard Castle safari, when quizzed by a journalist.

Earlier this week, she was asked to give evidence to MPs over the reason for her early exit from regular Downing Street Press Briefings. She responded that she was told she was no longer needed after making her remarks about Cummings. Her exit, and that of other, truth-telling colleagues, undermines the Government’s message, shredding any vestige of credibility. Do as we say, not as we do has long been the mantra.

Science is also helping us to learn to live with the virus. Imperial College London is creating customised 3D printed face masks, which could be used by health workers.

After ministers wasted many millions of pounds on PPE that was the wrong specification or simply didn’t arrive – whatever happened to the money? – scientists are stepping up to the plate. They’ve designed the Mensura Mask, allowing people to upload a scan of their face to a website that produces a file allowing the user to print a made-to-measure mask. The bigger picture is delivering bespoke masks to NHS workers, solving part of the PPE crisis.

Not that the Government hasn’t played its part in supporting some projects. Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the Government’s lone ace-in-the-pack, has provided above-inflation pay rises to doctors, nurses and other essential workers.

With scientists all over their brief, politicians can worry about other issues, like the fact that Russians tried to meddle in UK elections, a completely unscientific process.