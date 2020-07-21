Shropshire Star comment: Air ambulance needs our support

In different circumstances, it provides rapid help to those who might instead suffer prolonged difficulties. There are numerous examples of good deeds. For many years, it has provided help.

During lockdown, the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has seen an increase in its workload. Shropshire and surrounding counties around the West Midlands and beyond have been the beneficiaries of its work.

Yet that increase in demand comes at a time when there has been a fall in funding. The same is true of the Wales Air Ambulance, which faces similarly challenging financial circumstances.

As the Air Ambulance saves the lives of those who have been involved in road traffic accidents, stabbings or sporting accidents, a black hole has appeared in its finances.

The Midlands Air Ambulance costs £9 million per year to fund. It does not receive Government support and instead relies entirely on voluntary contributions. This gives it an all-important independence; it is free to choose how it operates and is devoid of political interference. However, at a time when fund-raising shops have been closed, when events have been cancelled and when sponsored activities have fallen by the wayside, it finds itself staring into the abyss.

It is difficult to understand why the Government provides no funding. It provides the same services as a 999 ambulance, though at a greater cost and in circumstances that mean it is more likely to save a life. There should also be an underlying guarantee that it will continue to operate through the public purse. Like the RNLI, we presume they will be there as an emergency service yet their very existence can be hampered by a crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now might be the time when the Government looks to provide a bail-out, as it has for other sectors hard-hit by the pandemic, including hospitality, tourism and others. We must not find ourselves in a position where the organisation is unable to fulfil its operational duties or is forced to make cut backs. The price for those would not be pounds, shillings and pence; it would be in lives lost.

While that argument continues, we can help with a donation, bequeath a gift or provide financial support.