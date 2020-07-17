Andy Richardson: 'There’s still a long way to go'

As the deadline looms for wearing masks – you’ve got until next Friday to stock up – ministers are slowly getting with the programme.

You’d have thought that one simple rule, one simple message would be the way to go. That’s what worked so effectively, after all, when we went into lockdown. But no.

You might or might not have to wear one when you buy a coffee – the Health Secretary has said you should, Number 10 has said it’s not essential. They must be worn on your way to work but don’t have to be worn when you get to work.

If you’re at the pub, you can take your mask off, but if you’re shopping, you’ve got to wear it. The police have said they’ll be powerless to enforce and if you feel distressed you can take it off anyway.

Or something like that. You couldn’t mask it up.

Still, while ministers send out mixed messages, we can take our lead from Rockin’ Rod Stewart. The Do Ya Think I’m Sexy singer certainly is, after donning his very own leopard print mask.

Storm clouds are gathering with an increase in joblessness of 649,000 between March and June. It is estimated that a further three million jobs are at risk as we return to 1980s-style unemployment levels. And let’s remember, nine million people are furloughed, which means they are technically neither employed nor unemployed.

Advertising

While politicians are wrangling over masks – we’ve figured out the best solution; just wear one when you’re out and about – the first obvious signs of dissent have been shown by Conservatives over BoJo’s Premiership. The Prime Minister wanted Chris Grayling to lead a powerful intelligence committee; the very one that hasn’t released a report on Russian interference in our General Election. Too bad, MPs decided he wouldn’t be independent and voted to replace him. The guy who won that election, Dr Julian Lewis, was immediately sacked… by the King of the Hissy Fit, Boris.

Still, while politicians squabble, others get on with it. Sir Tom enjoyed a day at Windsor when he was knighted by the Queen. Both are the best of British. In Oxford, meanwhile, exceptional scientists – ones who truly are world-leading – may be closing in on a vaccine.

There’s still a long way to go, but signs are encouraging.