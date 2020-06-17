Andy Richardson: 'Second wave? We’ll have only ourselves to blame.'

We have only to look elsewhere for evidence. In China, severe measures have been introduced as a new outbreak hits Beijing, while in Covid-free New Zealand, two new cases have been reported.

As Brits queue for non-essential Primark T-shirts, we’ll have only ourselves to blame. There is confusion – I know, surprising, eh – over how local authorities will implement Matt Hancock’s much-vaunted local lockdowns. The idea of shutting a town or city remains specious.

Spare a thought for shoplifters. They’ve been out of work for 12 weeks with no Government furlough. Poor souls. Now they’re back and taking orders for headphones and T-shirts. We are joking, of course.

Downing Street press conferences were introduced after much pressure. Their usefulness fell as journalists were banished to their living rooms, then frequently muted or cut off when the going got tough. Many were replaced by members of the public, though that measure backfired when Brighton vicar Martin Poole asked: “Will the Government review all penalty fines imposed on families travelling for childcare purposes during lockdown?”

While ministers dodged questions on PPE, the scandal of care homes and more, we could rely on medical experts to speak truth to power. Two even dared to stick their head above the parapet over Dominic Cummings. Now even they have been removed as Ministers take press conferences alone. It’s the easiest way to avoid difficult questions or scrutiny.

Attention has switched to the plight of minorities, with concern that more than 90 per cent of UK doctors who have died from Covid-19 are from BAME communities. Matt Hancock, however, has censored a report exploring ways to protect them.

Still, you can rely on Mr Johnson to get to the bottom of equality. His new trusted advisor on the subject has previously written press articles that call institutional racism a myth, say we should be free to ridicule certain minorities and claim diversity is divisive and fosters victimhood. Whitewash is available from Downing Street as well as B&Q.

Thankfully, Marcus Rashford wants help for millions of under privileged kids who will miss out on food vouchers this summer. The Premier League footballer is more humane than any of our Ministers.