Andy Richardson: 'Can’t we just start 2020 all over again?'

Can we just rewind 2020 to the start and do it all again? From the floods of February to pandemic of March, from the economic crash of April to the worldwide race protests of June. Describing these times as turbulent would be like describing Elon Musk’s Starship rocket as quick.

As the economy splutters back into action, nature is in retreat. There’ll be no more goats in Llandudno.

The worrying fact, however, is this: while businesses are wrecked, more than 60,000 people have died, and the UK is thought to have sustained the worst economic damage in the world – as well as being in the top four for excess deaths – we’re in a more dangerous position now than when we entered lockdown.

While New Zealand has defeated Covid-19 and such nations as Germany and South Korea can see a path towards recovery, we’re not out of the woods. Confused and frequently illogical decisions, often taken at the wrong time, have imperilled many.

The infection rate hovers close to one and local lockdowns are inevitable in some areas. School's out for summer.

Still, hope springs eternal. Our severance of ties with the EU is fast approaching and those who voted to Get Brexit Done can deliver on their promise of milk, honey and £350 million a week to the NHS – and God does it need it. The goats of Llandudno may have gone, but soon they’ll be replaced by unicorns with rainbow-coloured horns.

It’ll be a breeze, won’t it, to sort out the trade deal. After all, the Canada-EU deal was only 22 years in the making and was wrapped up after seven years of negotiations. We’ve got seven months left, or less, given that it has to be signed off before the clock strikes 12. Doddle. There’ll be time for a kebab and a Netflix binge watch once it’s done.

Bookshops open on Monday, though given the risk of Covid-19 infection, customers may need to judge a book by its cover, rather than flick through it.

Elsewhere, TV shows, statues and street names are being removed as we confront our bloody past. And that’s before we factor in the legal action over Windrush and the Home Office’s hostile environment. Truth and reconciliation are required.

So, as we said, is there a reset button? Can’t we just start all over again?